Developing anodes for sodium-ion batteries

The sodium-ion battery start-up Faradion has formed an R&D partnership with the oil refiner Phillips 66 on anode materials for sodium-ion batteries. The partners aim to leverage Phillips 66’s expertise in carbon materials to develop a suitable hard-carbon anode for Faradion batteries. The start-up’s sodium-ion batteries are less energy dense than those based on lithium chemistry, but they are cheaper and safer.
