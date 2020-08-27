Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Graphite for batteries attracts investment

Firms expect synthetic graphite projects to lead them into silicon-graphite composite anodes for the electric-car market

by Craig Bettenhausen
August 27, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

Two hands holding coin batteries and a brownish-gray powder.
Credit: Elkem
Graphite (right) goes into large batteries for electric vehicles as well as into small coin cells like the ones shown here.

As electric vehicles gain popularity and market share, demand is growing for battery raw materials. Lithium-ion batteries, the most common choice for transportation, usually use graphite anodes because they cope well with the flow of lithium ions during charging and discharging. According to an upcoming report by the consulting firm Roskill, demand for graphite for batteries could grow by 19% per year through 2029.

With that kind of growth in mind, the Indian coal tar company Epsilon Carbon has formed a subsidiary, Epsilon Advanced Materials, that aims to become a major supplier of synthetic graphite—challenging what Roskill says is China’s current dominance. Epsilon is producing 5,000 metric tons (t) per year of the material and plans to increase output to 50,000 t by 2025. The firms expects to spend around $70 million on the expansion.

Epsilon says it will control its own supply chain, from raw coal tar to synthetic graphite. In addition to supplying graphite, Epsilon has set up an R&D arm to work on materials testing and development of silicon-graphite composite anodes.

The Norwegian silicones firm Elkem also has its eye on anodes. The firm has picked Norway’s Herøya Industrial Park as the site for a planned commercial-scale facility making synthetic graphite for lithium-ion battery anodes. The firm is building a 200-metric-ton-per-year pilot plant and already operates a smaller pilot plant that yields 1 t per year.

Though it hopes to become a major supplier of graphite for the current generation of electrodes, Elkem also sees anodes as a market for its core silicon business. Like Epsilon, Elkem is developing silicon-graphite composites. A hybrid material could marry the stability of graphite with the much higher charge density that silicon offers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sicona Battery Technologies to build silicon anode plant in the US
Group14 buys German silane maker
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LG Chem adds to carbon nanotube capacity
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE