Johnson Matthey to sell another business

After reporting a $12 million loss for the 6 months ending Sept. 30, Johnson Matthey says it will sell its glass technologies business to Fenzi, an Italian maker of glass processing chemicals, for $237 million. The business makes enamels and precious-metal pastes, mainly for the auto glass sector. JM also says it is in discussions to sell its pharmaceutical ingredient business, which has been under review since April. JM recently disclosed plans to sell its battery-materials business; published reports claim India’s Tata Chemicals is in talks to buy it.
