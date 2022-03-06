Lanxess and Standard Lithium set terms in Arkansas

Lanxess and Standard Lithium have finalized plans for a lithium production project in El Dorado, Arkansas. For almost 2 years, Standard has been testing a method to take brine from Lanxess’s bromine wells in the area and extract lithium carbonate for use as a battery raw material. Standard will now begin engineering an industrial-scale facility for the site. The firm will retain at least 51% of the project, and Lanxess will have the right to buy up to 49%. The deal allows Lanxess to buy Li2CO3 under favorable terms.
