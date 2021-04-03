Lanxess gets into the battery electrolyte business

Lanxess will enter the battery electrolyte market through a contract manufacturing deal with the lithium-ion battery materials maker Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology. Saltigo, a Lanxess subsidiary, will make Tinci electrolytes at a facility in Leverkusen, Germany, which will give the Chinese firm better access to European battery makers. Lanxess says the move complements its business in automotive-battery chemicals and materials, including a lithium extraction project in El Dorado, Arkansas.
