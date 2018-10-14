Lithium sulfur overtaking lithium ion?

U.K. battery materials start-up Oxis Energy says it has developed a prototype lithium-sulfur battery cell with an energy density of 425 watt-hours per kilogram, a level significantly higher than that of lithium-ion cells currently used to power electric cars. Oxis’s CEO, Huw Hampson Jones, anticipates the firm will have hiked the energy density of its cells to 500 Wh/kg by the end of 2019 and that commercialization will occur in the next two to three years. “The case for investing in lithium-ion gigafactories is a fool’s paradise,” he says.
