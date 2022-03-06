Northvolt to buy paper industry site to make cathodes

The Swedish lithium-ion battery maker Northvolt has agreed to buy a mothballed paper mill in Borlänge, Sweden, from Stora Enso for an undisclosed sum. Northvolt will develop the site into a facility capable of making over 100 GW h of cathode materials for lithium-ion battery cells to be made at multiple Northvolt facilities. Battery cells will also be produced at the site, which is set to employ up to 1,000 people when it opens in late 2024.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter