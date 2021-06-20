Northvolt gets cash to make Li-ion batteries

The Swedish lithium-ion battery maker Northvolt has raised $2.75 billion from investors to increase the capacity of a lithium-ion battery plant that it is building in Skellefteå, Sweden, by 50%, to 60 GWh. Northvolt has raised a total of over $6.5 billion since it started up in 2017. Its aim is to produce 150 GWh or more of batteries annually in Europe from three plants by 2030. It has $27 billion in customer contracts, including a $14 billion order from Volkswagen.
