Oxis Energy files for bankruptcy

Oxis Energy, a British developer of a battery featuring a sulfur-based cathode and lithium metal anode, has filed for bankruptcy. Lithium-sulfur batteries have a theoretical energy density of 2,700 Wh/kg—far higher than that of lithium-ion batteries—but their energy density fades after fewer charge-discharge cycles than do lithium-ion batteries. Oxis shareholders include Samsung and the chemical makers Sasol and Umicore.
