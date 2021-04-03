SKI selects Poland for 2 separator plants

South Korea’s SK Innovation plans to invest about $1 billion to build two more plants for lithium-ion battery separator films in Silesia, Poland. The separators, which SK makes from microporous polyolefin film or ceramic materials, block direct contact between anodes and cathodes within a battery cell. Two plants are already under construction. In total, SK says, the four plants will give it 1.54 billion m2 per year of separator capacity in Poland by the end of 2023.
