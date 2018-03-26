Sila Nano, BMW form anode materials pact

California-based start-up Sila Nanotechnologies has teamed with BMW to develop energy-dense anodes for long-range lithium-ion car batteries. Sila says it can make silicon-rich anode materials that offer a far higher energy density than the graphite in conventional anodes. The anode materials are safe, compatible with existing battery production processes, and economically viable when made at large scale, Sila says.
