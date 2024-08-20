Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Syensqo, Orbia delay battery plants

Battery material firms continue adjusting to slower growth of electric car sales

by Matt Blois
August 20, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Five people scoop shovels of dirt onto a banner at a groundbreaking ceremony.
Credit: Syensqo
A joint venture between Syensqo and Orbia broke ground on a polyvinylidene fluoride facility in April but delayed the project shortly afterward.

In response to decelerating electric car sales, a joint venture between Syensqo and Orbia has delayed construction of a plant that will produce polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), a binder used to make batteries, by up to 2 years.

Syensqo and Orbia broke ground just 4 months ago on the PVDF plant, which was initially slated to open in 2026. In a May earnings call, Syensqo CEO Ilham Kadri told investors that the company was moving forward with the project, even though firms including BASF, Umicore, and Northvolt had already announced decisions to slow investment in battery materials. “We do not believe the short-term dynamics is changing the rationale of our PVDF investments” in the US, Kadri said on the call. But she also noted that Syensqo could time construction and expansion to align with market growth.

A facility that Orbia is building in Louisiana to produce lithium hexafluorophosphate (LiPF6), an electrolyte salt for batteries, will also open later than originally planned. The plant was scheduled to start up in 2026, but Orbia CEO Sameer Bharadwaj now expects the project to be completed after the PVDF plant. Orbia recently started the design and engineering work for that project.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has offered hundreds of millions of dollars in grant funding to support both plants. Syensqo claims the delay is still in line with the terms of the department’s grant.

While the battery industry is growing quickly, it’s still difficult to convince customers to adopt material from a new facility, says Michael Sanders, a battery industry analyst with Avicenne Energy. Kadri said on the May call that representatives from several carmakers had attended the PVDF plant’s groundbreaking. Such support doesn’t necessarily translate into firm contracts, however.

Sanders points out that the handful of existing battery cell producers in North America already have PVDF suppliers. There are even fewer North American electrolyte producers to buy Orbia’s LiPF6. Syensqo and Orbia could try to sell to companies planning battery plants, but those projects might be delayed or canceled.

Sanders says there has been a burst of enthusiasm for electric cars over the last several years, which caused some companies to overestimate the near-term demand for batteries. He says the remedy to this problem is to do a better job of accounting for the inevitable hurdles. “Where they come in should be a surprise,” he says. “That they come in should not be a surprise.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US government funds a stalling battery industry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natron plans first US sodium-ion gigafactory
Umicore, BASF pull back on battery materials
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE