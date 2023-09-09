UK funds academic research into batteries

The Faraday Institution, an independent UK institute for research on electrochemical energy storage, plans to provide about $24 million for four battery research projects in the fields of cathode materials, electrode manufacturing, and sodium-ion batteries. All the projects are being developed by academics. Nextrode, one of the projects, is focused on developing better, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly manufacturing processes for electrodes.
