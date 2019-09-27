Umicore and LG Chem strike cathode materials deal

Umicore has agreed to supply LG Chem with a total of 125,000 metric tons of nickel, manganese, and cobalt cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries over several years starting in 2020. Umicore will supply the materials from its plants in China, Poland, and South Korea. The Belgian firm has also agreed to recycle LG Chem’s cathode material production waste. The firms are discussing how to cooperate on battery recycling and sharing patents for some nickel, manganese, and cobalt cathode materials.
