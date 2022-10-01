Umicore and VW form lithium-ion battery venture

The metal processor Umicore and Volkswagen’s battery business, PowerCo, have formed a joint venture firm to make cathode active materials and their precursors in Europe. The companies will invest $2.9 billion in the business and plan to be supplying key battery materials by 2025. By the end of the decade, the venture aims to be producing 160 GW h of batteries each year, enough for about 2.2 million electric vehicles. At a later stage, the partners plan to work together on raw material refining and battery recycling.
