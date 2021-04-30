Umicore researches easier hydrogen storage

Umicore and Anglo American have agreed to codevelop platinum-group-metal-based catalysts that would aid storage of hydrogen in fuel-cell vehicles. Such vehicles currently use compressed hydrogen, which requires expensive infrastructure. To enable the use of existing fuel networks, the partners plan to chemically bond hydrogen molecules to a liquid organic carrier that would not require compression. Dehydrogenation using the catalysts would take place on board a vehicle, the partners state.
