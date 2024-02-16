AGC plans hydrogen electrolysis membrane plant

The Japanese chemicals and materials manufacturer AGC is planning a $100 million plant for fluorinated ion-exchange membranes, which are used in electrolytic hydrogen production. The investment is a move to commercial scale for the membranes, which AGC has been making at pilot scale since 2017. The firm plans to use the site of its former sodium bicarbonate plant in Kitakyushu City, Japan, which shut down in 2002. It says the plant will open in 2026 and support $200 million in membrane sales by 2030. Japan’s government is supporting clean hydrogen production and has pledged more than $107 billion in subsidies for the industry.
