Adnoc to build major blue ammonia plant in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) is planning a blue ammonia plant in the United Arab Emirates with capacity of 1 million metric tons per year. Blue ammonia is made from methane-based hydrogen for which by-product carbon dioxide is captured and stored. Adnoc will build the facility at its Ruwais industrial park in Abu Dhabi. In a statement, CEO Ahmed Al Jaber says the project will help position the UAE as a leading supplier of low-carbon fuels. “Hydrogen, and its carrier fuels such as ammonia, offer promise and potential as zero carbon energy sources,” he says.
