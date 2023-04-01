Air Products drops coal-to-methanol project

Air Products and Chemicals has exited a $2 billion coal-to-methanol project in Bengalon, Indonesia. The company says it will redirect the money to more lucrative hydrogen projects. The firm had agreed to invest in the Indonesian facility in May 2020. The financial landscape for clean hydrogen projects has “significantly changed in the last year, driving increasing opportunities for Air Products to invest in these energy transition projects around the world,” the company says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter