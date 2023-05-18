BASF and Advent partner on fuel cells

BASF and the US firm Advent Technologies have formed a collaboration that will create a supply chain for hydrogen fuel cells. The partnership will focus on precious metal services, catalysts, components, and fuel-cell recycling in Europe. BASF’s main role in the partnership will be to contribute its membrane technology, while Advent will produce fuel-cell systems at a facility in Greece. The companies will concentrate on high-temperature proton-exchange membrane fuel cells.
