Electrolyzer ready for German grid

An alkaline water electrolyzer from the engineering firm Thyssenkrupp has qualified as a secondary power source for the German electric grid. During periods of excess renewable electricity production, the electrolyzer can generate hydrogen for use as a raw material or to be stored and converted back into electricity when needed. Thyssenkrupp used the electrolyzer to generate hydrogen for making methanol and ammonia as part of Germany’s Carbon2Chem project.
