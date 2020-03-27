German firms plan first green hydrogen network

BP, Evonik Industries, the pipeline operators Nowega and Oge, and the power company RWE have agreed to create a green hydrogen pipeline running from Lingen to Gelsenkirchen, Germany. The partners say the pipeline—which will mainly use existing pipes—will be available to all industrial companies starting in late 2022. RWE will make hydrogen for the pipeline in Lingen via a 100 mW electrolyzer powered by renewable energy. Longer term, the partners plan to store H2 in existing caverns near the pipeline.
