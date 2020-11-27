Ineos and Hyundai eye hydrogen partnership

Ineos and the automaker Hyundai Motor have signed an agreement to explore opportunities in hydrogen production, supply, and technology in Europe. The firms will work together on both public and private sector H2 projects. Ineos is a major hydrogen producer, while Hyundai has been selling hydrogen-powered cars featuring its fuel cell technology since 2013. Their agreement includes an evaluation of Hyundai’s fuel cells for the Grenadier, Ineos’s planned 4x4 vehicle.
