Low-carbon ammonia project on the US Gulf Coast advances

The energy companies Jera, Uniper, and ConocoPhillips are moving forward with their plan to produce low-carbon ammonia at a facility on the US Gulf Coast for global export. The project as currently imagined would have a capacity of 2 million metric tons (t) per year. The firms began working together on the idea in the fall of 2022. At that time, they aimed to make 8 million t of ammonia from renewably powered electrolytic hydrogen, as well as from fossil fuel-based paired with carbon capture and storage.
