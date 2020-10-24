Advertisement

Hydrogen Power

McPhy secures $213 million in investment to scale up H₂ generators

by Craig Bettenhausen
October 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 41
Two big bolts sticking out of a large metal object with long rods running parallel to a number of plates.
Credit: McPhy
McPhy's largest off-the-shelf electrolyzer churns out 800 m3 of H2 per hour.

The French firm McPhy has raised $213 million to advance its technology for electrolytic production of hydrogen from water. New investors Chart Industries and Technip Energies, both natural gas equipment and service firms, put up $35 million and $18 million, respectively. Investment funds and existing investors contributed the rest. McPhy says it will use the money to scale up manufacturing and develop larger-scale plants and H2 fueling stations. Chart and Technip say they see opportunities in carbon-free energy like hydrogen made with renewable electricity.

