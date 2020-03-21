New Zealand’s government is investing $11.5 million in a wind-powered hydrogen generation plant on North Island. The facility is a joint venture between Hiringa Energy and Ballance Agri-Nutrients. The latter will convert some of the H2 produced into fertilizer in its adjacent ammonia-urea plant, which currently uses natural gas–derived H2, cutting 12,500 metric tons per year of CO2 emissions. Hiringa plans to use the rest of the output in a nationwide H2 transportation fuel distribution network it is developing.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter