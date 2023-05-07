Ohmium raises $250 million for electrolyzers

The hydrogen electrolyzer maker Ohmium has raised $250 million in a series C funding round led by the climate investing arm of the private equity firm TPG. Ohmium’s systems use proton-exchange membranes to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. The firm says it will use the funds to expand its manufacturing capacity to 2 GW per year and to complete electrolyzer orders already on the books for customers in Europe, India, the Middle East, and the US. TPG cites a growing gap between demand for green H2 and the supply of electrolyzers as a key rationale for its investment.
