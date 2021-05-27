Plug Power and Johnson Matthey partner on electrolysis materials

Under a new joint development agreement, electrolytic hydrogen generation systems from Plug Power may soon incorporate coatings and materials from Johnson Matthey. The two firms will also collaborate on closed-loop recycling of the platinum-group metals used in Plug Power’s water-splitting catalysts. Plug Power, which uses proton-exchange membranes in its systems, plans to scale its global hydrogen production to 1,000 metric tons per day by 2028.
