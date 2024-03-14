Plug Power starts producing hydrogen in Georgia

Plug Power has begun production of hydrogen at its 40 MW electrolysis plant in Woodbine, Georgia. The facility, billed as the largest electrolytic liquid H2 facility in the US, has a capacity of 15 metric tons per day. It will buy renewable energy credits from the local electrical grid, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Plug is distributing the resulting hydrogen to its network of forklift and automotive fueling stations.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter