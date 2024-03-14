Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Hydrogen Power

Plug Power starts producing hydrogen in Georgia

by Craig Bettenhausen
March 14, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

A chemical plant featuring a large center column that reads "Plug."
Credit: Business Wire
The engineering, construction, and procurement firm S&B built Plug Power's new electrolytic hydrogen plant in Georgia.

Plug Power has begun production of hydrogen at its 40 MW electrolysis plant in Woodbine, Georgia. The facility, billed as the largest electrolytic liquid H2 facility in the US, has a capacity of 15 metric tons per day. It will buy renewable energy credits from the local electrical grid, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Plug is distributing the resulting hydrogen to its network of forklift and automotive fueling stations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Yara starts green hydrogen production
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asahi Kasei installs electrolyzers
Linde to build electrolyzer for hydrogen in Niagara Falls

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE