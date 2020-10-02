Siemens plans green H₂ plant in Germany

Siemens has signed a contract to build what it says will be one of Germany’s largest hydrogen plants. When it starts up in late 2021, the electrolysis unit at the site, based on protein-exchange membranes, will draw 6 MW of electricity entirely from renewable sources. It will initially produce 900 metric tons (t) per year of H2 and work up to 2,000 t at full capacity. Siemens says it expects regional hydrogen customers to buy most of the plant’s yield, though it may later add a fueling station for trucks and buses.
