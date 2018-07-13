Flibe Energy gets DOE funding for nuclear research

The U.S. Department of Energy is funding new research into liquid fluoride thorium reactor (LFTR) technology. LFTRs generate nuclear power with thorium carried in a solution of molten fluoride salts, a technology advocates say is safer and more efficient than conventional uranium reactors. Flibe Energy will receive $2.1 million from DOE and $525,500 from other sources to study the use of nitrogen trifluoride to remove uranium from the nuclear fuel solution. The funding is part of a $20 million DOE package for nine industry-led advanced nuclear R&D projects.
