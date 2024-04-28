BASF buys into 2 more wind farms

BASF has agreed to acquire 49% of the offshore wind farms Nordlicht 1 and 2 being built in the German North Sea by the Swedish state-owned energy company Vattenfall. BASF will get 49% of the wind farms’ electricity output of up to 1.6 GW. BASF says the energy will help it achieve a 2030 target of reducing its energy- and production-related emissions by 25% compared to 2018. In 2021, BASF acquired almost half of the 1.5 GW Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter