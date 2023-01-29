Covestro partly switches to hydroenergy

Covestro has switched about one-third of the power used to make chlorine, caustic soda, and hydrogen for Lanxess at its sites in Leverkusen and Krefeld-Uerdingen, Germany, to electricity generated from hydroelectricity. Lanxess says the move will enable it to reduce indirect emissions from its own products by up to 120,000 metric tons per year. Lanxess’s customers are increasingly seeking sustainable products, the company says. Covestro plans to switch its entire production over to renewable electricity by 2035.
