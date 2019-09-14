Europeans to advance battery recycling

BASF, mining company Eramet, and waste company Suez will begin a two-year project in January 2020 to develop a closed-loop process for recycling lithium-ion batteries from electric vehicles. The project, ReLieVe, has a budget of $5 million, two-thirds from the European Union and the rest from the partners. Chimie ParisTech and Norwegian University of Science and Technology will provide academic support and automakers will be part of an advisory committee.
