Northvolt to build battery factory in Germany

The Swedish lithium-ion battery maker Northvolt plans to build a factory in Heide, in northern Germany. The plant’s annual capacity will be 60 GW h of batteries—enough to power 1 million electric vehicles. The Heide plant, which will feature a battery recycling center, will be Northvolt’s third—and its first outside Sweden—when it opens in 2025. The location was chosen largely because Heide has surplus electricity generated by onshore and offshore wind power, Northvolt says.
