Covestro signs US green energy deal

The German chemical producer Covestro has signed its first major long-term agreement to purchase renewable energy in the US. The deal, with energy provider Ørsted, will provide Covestro with 90 MW of power from photovoltaics for its site in Baytown, Texas, starting in late 2024. The company says the clean energy will enable it to cut its annual greenhouse gas emissions by about 70,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Covestro plans to make its operations climate neutral by 2035.
