Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Industry plastic-waste initiative advances

Group starts 14 projects to curb plastic waste but has a long way to go

by Alex Scott
September 10, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A photo of an Indonesian beach covered in plastic waste.
Credit: The Alliance to End Plastic Waste
One alliance project involves recycling plastic in Jembrana, Indonesia, which has a waste-handling problem.

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, an industry group that includes some of the world’s largest plastic producers, says it has made a good start in its first 18 months as it tries to tackle plastic pollution.

With a budget of $1.5 billion, the alliance has initiated projects across 14 cities in Southeast Asia, India, and Africa that have a problem with plastic pollution. Alliance members, which include BASF, Dow, and Formosa Plastics, have invested a further $400 million in 55 company-led projects aimed at preventing plastic waste.

The actions represent the start of a long road ahead, according to the alliance. “But we can shorten the road significantly when we act together across industry, governments, civil society and development agencies,” CEO Jacob Duer says in a press release.

The alliance has set goals for 2025 that include recycling at least 2 million metric tons (t) of plastic in more than 100 cities.

Projects underway are modest in scale. One will collect 20,000 t per year of waste—14% of which is plastic—in Jembrana, a regency in Bali, Indonesia, with a population of over 150,000 and no formal waste management system. Working with government agencies, the alliance plans to be recycling about 50% of Jembrana’s plastic waste by 2022.

The alliance’s target is just a fraction of the estimated 8 million t of plastic waste entering the oceans annually. “To build the infrastructure required to solve the problem, we are talking about an order of magnitude more than the alliance is hoping to invest,” says Gareth Lamb, principal analyst with the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

While the alliance needs to do more, Lamb says, “there is also a need for greater accountability by countries in Europe and North America which are generating plastic waste and shipping it to poorer countries that don’t have the necessary waste management infrastructure.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dow invests in African plastics recycler
Plastics entering oceans could triple in 20 years
Plastics industry asks US Congress for $1 billion
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE