Lhyfe plans green hydrogen plant in Germany

The French green hydrogen producer Lhyfe has disclosed plans to build a 70 MW plant in Perl, Germany, that would deliver up to 30 metric tons per day of hydrogen. Lhyfe is due to start building the plant, which would deploy water electrolysis powered by renewable energy, in the first half of 2027. The plant would be connected to the planned mosaHYc hydrogen pipeline, which promises to supply Luxembourg, the German region of Saarland, and the northeast region of France.
