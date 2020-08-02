P2 and ADM pair up for renewable products

P2 Science has landed a major partner in the agriculture giant Archer Daniels Midland. Together, the firms will commercialize a set of plant-based products that apply P2’s continuous ozonolysis, oxidation, and etherification processes to ADM’s carbohydrates, vegetable oils, and terpenes. P2 was one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2017. Products in the deal include fatty alcohols and acids, polyesters, polyamides, plasticizers, and surfactants.
