Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Periodic Graphics

Periodic Graphics: Summer hair color changes

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning shines light on how summer activities can change the hues of some hairdos

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
July 29, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Infographic looking at the chemistry behind how some summer activities may alter some hair colors. The first column of the graphic highlights the three layers of hair: the medulla, a soft inner layer with an uncertain composition and role; the cortex, formed from long keratin protein strands and containing melanin, which gives hair color; and the cuticle, layers of dead cells, which protect the inner layers of hair. Copper in swimming pool water, often from copper-containing algicides, can turn light-colored hair green. Chlorine oxidizes the copper, producing green copper compounds, which bind to keratin proteins in hair strands. The resulting discoloration is known as chlorotrichosis. Shampoos with chelating agents can remove this discoloration.Lemon juice contains citric acid. When squeezed on hair and exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet light, it penetrates the hair cuticle and breaks down melanin, lightening hair color. Avobenzone is a UV-absorbing compound used in some sunscreens. When it interacts with iron in pool water or shower water, it can form complexes that turn clothes, light-colored hair extensions, or dyed hair orange or pink.
Credit: Andy Brunning

Test your knowledge of summer hair color changes with our quiz

To download a pdf of this article, visit cenm.ag/summerhairchanges.

References used to create this graphic:

“Avobenzone.” Chemeurope.com. Accessed July 11, 2024.

Arnaud, Celia Henry. “What Are Pool Chemicals, and How Do They Protect Swimmers?” Chemical & Engineering News, Aug. 1, 2017.

Decker, Megan. “Hair Lightening Sprays Are Proving Controversial among Derms and Here’s Why.” Refinery29, July 5, 2023.

Tomas, Xavier, Marina Nogueras, Alvaro Bartolome, and Juan Ferrando. “Pseudo Green Hair.” Int. J. Trichology (2022). DOI: 10.4103/ijt.ijt_134_20.

A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest

To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.

 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE