Separating pharmaceutical waste from water

Nouryon is working with the water treatment company Van Remmen UV Technology to develop a process for stripping pharmaceutical micropollutants from wastewater. The process joins Van Remmen’s ultraviolet treatment technology with hydrogen peroxide manufactured by Nouryon. The two approaches are already in use independently. The Dutch partners are testing the combined process, which they claim removes over 90% of drug residues in water, in a sewage treatment plant for the city of Växjö, Sweden.
