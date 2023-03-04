Spanish firms plan green hydrogen hub

The Spanish oil company Cepsa and the Spanish fertilizer producer Fertiberia have agreed to build a 1 GW water electrolysis facility, powered by renewable energy, to make green hydrogen. It will be located in Palos de la Frontera, Spain, where the partners have production facilities. They expect to begin making green hydrogen there in 2026 and will use it to decarbonize a range of products, including advanced biofuels, ammonia, fuel additives, and fertilizers.
