BASF and Linde to test 200 t per day CO₂ capture in Illinois

The industrial gas firm Linde will build a carbon-capture pilot plant in Springfield, Illinois, using BASF’s OASE Blue, an aqueous amine-based solvent. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign secured $47 million from the US Department of Energy for the project. The State of Illinois will pitch in $20 million. The system, which will be installed at the city’s Dallman Unit 4 coal-fired power plant, will capture 200 metric tons of CO2 per day, roughly 5% of the plant’s emissions, when it starts up in March 2024.
