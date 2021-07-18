Carbon capture planned in France

The chemical and oil firms Air Liquide, Borealis, ExxonMobil, Total, and Yara International have taken initial steps toward creating a major carbon-capture-and-storage facility in Normandy, France. The companies plan to collectively capture up to 3 million metric tons per year of carbon dioxide by 2030. The partners are assessing the feasibility of the project and seeking funds from European, French, and regionalauthorities. The project would take CO2 generated in the region by the companies and store it under the North Sea.
