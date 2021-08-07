DSM and FMC set more-ambitious climate goals

Citing strong progress on reducing its direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions, the nutrition and materials company DSM has set itself a higher emissions bar. The firm aims by 2030 to cut 50% of its emissions relative to 2016, up from its previous goal of 30%. DSM says it is already down 19% as of the first quarter of 2021. DSM is also targeting net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. Separately, the agricultural chemical firm FMC is aiming for net-zero CO2 emissions by 2035—a major jump from its previous goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions 25% by that year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter