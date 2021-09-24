Oil and chemical firms back Houston carbon-capture hub

Eleven companies with major oil, gas, and chemical operations in Houston have agreed to work together on a carbon-capture project first proposed by ExxonMobil. The chemical firms Ineos, Dow, Linde, and LyondellBasell Industries will join oil and gas companies in an effort they say could store up to 50 million metric tons (t) of CO2 per year by 2030 and 100 million t by 2040. Analysts at the International Energy Agency say such multiparticipant hubs could shorten the timeline and lower the costs of implementing large-scale carbon capture.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter