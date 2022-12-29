Svante raises funds for carbon capture

The carbon-capture-technology firm Svante has raised $318 million in a series E funding round led by Chevron. Svante says it will invest the money in its facility in Vancouver, which is designed to produce enough sorbent modules to capture 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. The firm is targeting industrial sources of CO2, such as chemical plants and factories making hydrogen, paper, cement, and metals. Svante is also exploring direct air capture of CO2. Chevron plans to start testing Svante’s process on a natural gas combustion flue stream in California’s San Joaquin Valley in the next few weeks.
