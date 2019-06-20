Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Food Science

Food chemists uncover the secrets behind pretzels’ unique scent

Researchers find 22 molecules that make chewy pretzels’ smell so tempting

by Laura Howes
June 20, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A photo of a soft prezel.
Credit: Shutterstock
Soft chewy pretzels have a unique smell wherever they are enjoyed.

Brezn, Brezeln, pretzels—whatever you call them, the knotted snacks smell different from other baked goods. Despite regional variations, all soft pretzels are chewy, salty, and have a shiny brown crust made by treating the uncooked dough with lye before baking. Sebastian Schoenauer and Peter Schieberle at the Technical University of Munich say that shiny crust is where the unique smell of pretzels—or they might say Brezn—comes from (J. Agric. Food Chem.2019, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.9b02601).

The pair bought freshly baked pretzels from their local bakery and used gas chromatography/mass spectrometry and professional aroma assessors to identify the odor compounds in the crusts. They found 22 odor compounds that contributed to the beguiling scent, and then recreated the fragrance by dissolving the compounds in ethanol. The team next tweaked the recipe to try to find which molecules were key to the pretzel scent.

Structures of 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline, 4-hydroxy-2,5-dimethyl-3(2H)-furanone and phenylacetic acid .

Phenylacetic acid, for example, is in pretzel crusts and hasn’t previously been found in other breads. But if Schoenauer and Schieberle removed phenylacetic acid from their lab-made pretzel perfume, their testers couldn’t smell the difference. After removing other scent molecules individually, the researchers found two molecules that are essential to the unique pretzel scent: 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline, which has a roasted smell, and 4-hydroxy-2,5-dimethyl-3(2H)-furanone, which has a caramel smell. These molecules are found in other bakery scents, but the difference, the researchers say, lies in the proportions of the molecules, and that is influenced by the chemistry that goes on as the lye-treated crust bakes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dark chocolate yields its aromatic recipe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fishing out the chemicals that make fugu delectable
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Onion Flavor Without Tears
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE