Antwerp to pilot power-to-methanol

A consortium of seven companies, including the Ineos Vinyls subsidiary Inovyn, plans to build a pilot plant at Inovyn’s site near Antwerp, Belgium, that will produce methanol from waste carbon dioxide plus hydrogen generated from renewable electricity. The facility, the first of its kind in Belgium, will produce 8,000 metric tons of methanol annually and save at least the same amount in CO2 emissions. Inovyn will contribute expertise in hydrogen production and electrolysis.
