Avantium to supply Henkel with FDCA

Dutch biomaterials developer Avantium has agreed to supply Henkel with furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) derived from sugars to be made at its first commercial plant, due to start up in Delfzijl, the Netherlands, in 2024. The supply deal will run for 5 years. Henkel will use the FDCA to make polyurethane adhesives for electronics applications for customers seeking to meet their sustainability goals. Henkel sayss FDCA also has high potential for making adhesives for packaging, wood construction, and textile lamination.
