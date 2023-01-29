Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Green Chemistry

Avantium to supply Henkel with FDCA

by Alex Scott
January 29, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 4
Dutch biomaterials developer Avantium has agreed to supply Henkel with furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) derived from sugars to be made at its first commercial plant, due to start up in Delfzijl, the Netherlands, in 2024. The supply deal will run for 5 years. Henkel will use the FDCA to make polyurethane adhesives for electronics applications for customers seeking to meet their sustainability goals. Henkel sayss FDCA also has high potential for making adhesives for packaging, wood construction, and textile lamination.

